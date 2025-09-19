Teachers fight in front of students in Odisha's Gajapati school, three suspended

BERHAMPUR: A couple of days after two teachers of a government-run school in Gajapati were reportedly caught fighting in front of students, the district administration on Thursday placed the duo along with the headmaster under suspension on charges of indiscipline and dereliction of duty.
In an order issued on the day, district education officer (DEO) of Gajapati Mayadhar Sahu suspended teachers D Rajsekhar, S Jayaram and headmaster Prafulla Ratha of upgraded UP school in Machamara village under Gosani block.
Sources said on Tuesday, a fisticuff broke out between Rajsekhar and Jayaram over some reason on the school premises. The teachers reportedly engaged in physical brawl in presence of students. After the school got over, the students returned home and some of informed the matter to their parents.
Outraged over the incident, villagers locked the school demanding action against the teachers. On Wednesday, officials of Gosani block reached Machamara village and persuaded the angry villagers to open the lock after assuring them of strict action against the erring teachers. Later, the locks were removed and classes resumed in the school.
On the day, DEO Sahu along with other administrative officials visited the school for investigation. They held discussions with the students and their parents besides the teachers. Subsequently, Rajsekhar and Jayaram were placed under suspension for their unruly behaviour.
Headmaster Ratha was also suspended as he did not initiate any action despite being present in the school on the day of the incident, said the officials.