‘Transport tech in India among the best’

BHUBANESWAR: Transportation technology in India is one among the best when compared to other countries as use of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and microprocessors have been introduced into railway manufacturing and maintenance practices, said general manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal.
Addressing a symposium on ‘Vision-2047: Technological Advancements in Indian Railways’ organised by ECoR Engineers’ Association on Engineers’ Day here recently, he said engineers need to evolve themselves at par with the fast-changing technologies to see India as a developed nation by 2047.
Remembering the pioneering contribution of legendary engineer Bharatratna M Visvesvaraya, chief workshop manager of Mancheswar carriage repair workshop Amit Sinha urged all engineers to follow his footsteps.
In a powerpoint presentation, general secretary of the association, BP Dash highlighted that Indian Railways transported 1.61 billion tonne in the last financial year surpassing the USA in freight transportation and making Indian Railway the 2nd largest transporter in the world. He discussed different technological advancements being taken up by Indian Railways on the path of making India a developed nation.
Founder advisor of the association, Bobin Mohanty said railway engineers are working hard day and night to make Indian Railways at par with the railways of other developed countries. He urged that engineers be encouraged to put their best efforts by fulfilling their demands.
A presentation on the life history of M Visvesvaraya was made at the beginning of the function. President of the association, IA Khan also spoke. More than 200 engineers attended.