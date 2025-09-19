‘Transport tech in India among the best’

BHUBANESWAR: Transportation technology in India is one among the best when compared to other countries as use of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and microprocessors have been introduced into railway manufacturing and maintenance practices, said general manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal.

Addressing a symposium on ‘Vision-2047: Technological Advancements in Indian Railways’ organised by ECoR Engineers’ Association on Engineers’ Day here recently, he said engineers need to evolve themselves at par with the fast-changing technologies to see India as a developed nation by 2047.

Remembering the pioneering contribution of legendary engineer Bharatratna M Visvesvaraya, chief workshop manager of Mancheswar carriage repair workshop Amit Sinha urged all engineers to follow his footsteps.