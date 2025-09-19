Youth held for bestiality, cow dies in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A 25-year-old man was arrested for subjecting a cow to bestiality which died in the early hours of Thursday, under Kuchinda police limits.

Accused Sunil Nag, a resident of Thakur Niktimal village under Kuchinda police limits, allegedly tied the animal to the main gate of a house at Bhalupali under Ainthapali police station between 1.45 am and 1.55 am. He then committed the act before fleeing the spot.

The cow, belonging to Hiralal Goud, fell unconscious from the tying position and died shortly afterwards. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the complainant’s house.

Based on Goud’s complaint, police registered a case under section 325 of the BNS read with sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Nag was arrested and is currently in police custody while further investigation is underway.