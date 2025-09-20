40 elephants in Odisha's Betnoti and Udala, Forest department on toes

BARIPADA: Panic gripped Betnoti as 38 elephants from Jharkhand and Similipal forests created havoc by damaging paddy crops in the locality and its adjoining areas on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the elephants separated in five herds entered crop fields in the evening before returning to the local forest next morning. Officials said, 13 elephants were in Phuljhari forest, eight in Badampur, four in Ashanbani, five in Krushnachandrapur and eight in Dumapada forest.

Betnoti range officer Manwar Khan said, the department has already alerted farmers about presence of the elephants in the range. Power shut downs and adequate manpower have been deployed to monitor elephant movement round the clock and prevent untoward incidents, he added.

Meanwhile, in Udala forest range, two tuskers entered Sainkula, Hata Nuagaon and Digisahi villages, creating havoc on Friday morning. They pulled down trees, damaged water pipes and destroyed paddy crops while attempting to move into human settlements.

Upon receiving the information, forest officials reached the spot and are keeping a close watch on the situation.