Four arrested in two cyber fraud cases in Odisha

CUTTACK: The cybercrime unit of the Odisha Crime Branch has successfully cracked down on two cyber-enabled investment frauds, resulting in multiple arrests.

In the first case, a man was arrested for duping an individual of over Rs 25 lakh under the pretext of opening a dealership for an electric vehicle (EV) company. The fraud, executed primarily through digital communication, has been classified as cyber fraud.

The accused, Ashish Kumar Yadav (30) of Kashipuram Colony in Varanasi, presently residing at Galli No-15, Hindon Bihar Colony in Sector-49 at Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, holds a B Tech degree and works as a web designer. Investigators seized mobile phones, SIM cards, a laptop, and other incriminating materials from his possession.

A complaint was lodged with the Cyber Police station of CB-CID on May 2, 2023, alleging that the complainant had been defrauded on the pretext of opening an OKINAWA Electric Scooter dealership, transferring a total of Rs 25.35 lakh. Despite the initial investment, the accused persuaded him to invest more. When additional money was demanded and his funds were not released, the complainant realised it was a scam and filed an FIR.