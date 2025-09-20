George Tirkey, firebrand tribal leader, four-time former Odisha MLA, passes away at 67

ROURKELA: Firebrand tribal leader and four-time former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Saturday.

He was 67 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness. A long-time aide of the veteran leader, Jagdish Agarwal, said Tirkey was taken to Bhubaneswar from Birmitrapur four days ago after his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last at the hospital at about 1.45 am.

His son and incumbent Birmitrapur MLA of the BJD, Rohit Joseph Tirkey, and close family members were present with him.

“Tirkey was suffering from liver complications and his health condition kept on deteriorating to largely keep him confined to bed over the past several months,” Agarwal said.

Born in Jhunmur village under Birmitrapur police limits in Sundargarh, Tirkey began his career as a bank employee before joining politics. He won from the Birmitrapur Assembly constituency in 1995 on a JMM ticket, having previously retained the seat in 1990.