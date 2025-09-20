Indian Coast Guard commissions new ship Adamya

PARADIP: Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Adamya, the first of eight vessels in the Adamya-class fast patrol vessels (FPVs), was commissioned at Paradip Port on Friday.

Satyajit Mohanty, joint secretary (AF & Policy), Ministry of Defence conducted the commissioning in the presence of IG Yoginder Dhaka, TM, chief of staff, headquarters eastern seaboard.

The 51-metre-long FPV has been designed and built indigenously by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited and stands as a befitting example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. With more than 60 per cent indigenous content, the ship strengthens India’s maritime might under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Weighing approximately 320 tonnes, Adamya is powered by two 3000 KW diesel engines, enabling a top speed of 28 knots and an endurance of 1500 nautical miles at economical speed. It is the first ICG ship to be fitted with indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers (CPP) and gearboxes, providing superior maneuverability and enhanced operational performance.