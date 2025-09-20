Life is not about losing but about change: Sadananda Saraswati at Bijay Patnaik's memorial

BHUBANESWAR: Nothing in this world is ever lost. Everything simply transforms from one form to another, said Odisha chief of Chinmaya Mission Swami Sadananda Saraswati on Friday.

Speaking at a memorial meeting organised to mark the fifth death anniversary of the former publisher of leading Odia daily Sambad Bijay Patnaik, Saraswati said, “Life is not about losing but about change. The physical form may disappear, but the essence and the contributions continue to exist. This understanding helps us accept death with equanimity and celebrate the contributions of the noble souls like that of Bijay Patnaik,” he said.

Sambad Group chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, former minister Panchanan Kanungo, Nirbhay editor Navin Das and PECUC executive director Anuradha Mohanty also spoke.

Five persons were felicitated on the occasion. The New Indian Express special correspondent Hemant Kumar Rout received the Bijay Patnaik Memorial Journalist Award 2025 which included a citation and a cash award of Rs 25,000, while Kamala Kanta Khamurai received the Bijay Patnaik Memorial Newspaper Hawker Award 2025 with a citation and a cash award of Rs 20,000.

Chandan Kumar Mohanty and Babita Rath, joint state toppers in this year’s matric board exam, were presented the Bijay Patnaik Memorial Award 2025 with citations and cash awards of Rs 10,000 each, while Suneli Munda, a child rescued from labour and pursuing education, was conferred the Bijay Patnaik Memorial Award 2025 with a citation and a cash award of Rs 20,000. Documentary ‘Mo Bapa O Bapa’ director Jyotishankar Singh and music director Bidhubhushan Rout were also felicitated.