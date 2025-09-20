Metro off track? Now, BMRCL asked to submit employee list as layoffs loom large

BHUBANESWAR: Months after halting work on the metro project to revise its masterplan, a fresh move by the state government asking the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to submit a list of employees whose services are no longer required has raised questions on the future of the project.
This development also comes after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the turnkey consultant, scrapped tenders awarded to Ranjit Buildcon and Ceigall India for carrying out ground work of Phase-I of the project.
The BMRCL was formed as a state-owned public limited company four months after the announcement of the metro rail project in April 2023, with the objective of facilitating the implementation and operation of the city’s elevated corridor. The corporation currently has around 18 staff members.
With the metro project stalled for months and project tenders scrapped, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has asked for a list of employees whose services may no longer be required, according to an official familiar with the matter.
The back to back developments after halting work, scrapping tenders and latest move to lay-off manpower has fuelled speculations over the government’s intention to shelve the project altogether. The Phase-I of the metro project was earlier planned for a 26-km stretch between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar and Trisulia in Cuttack, with an investment of `6,225 crore. However, after the BJP government came to power last year, the project has seen several twists and turns before eventual cancellation of the existing masterplan. The government, though, stated that it would submit a reworked proposal to the Centre for the mettro project, taking into consideration all aspects.
Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has also stated that the government would seek public opinion before finalising the project blueprint and would approach the Centre for funding.