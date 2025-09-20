Metro off track? Now, BMRCL asked to submit employee list as layoffs loom large

BHUBANESWAR: Months after halting work on the metro project to revise its masterplan, a fresh move by the state government asking the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to submit a list of employees whose services are no longer required has raised questions on the future of the project.

This development also comes after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the turnkey consultant, scrapped tenders awarded to Ranjit Buildcon and Ceigall India for carrying out ground work of Phase-I of the project.

The BMRCL was formed as a state-owned public limited company four months after the announcement of the metro rail project in April 2023, with the objective of facilitating the implementation and operation of the city’s elevated corridor. The corporation currently has around 18 staff members.

With the metro project stalled for months and project tenders scrapped, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has asked for a list of employees whose services may no longer be required, according to an official familiar with the matter.