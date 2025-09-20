Odisha: 37-year-old woman feared dead in crocodile attack

KENDRAPARA: A 37-year-old woman is feared dead after being attacked by a saltwater crocodile in Gobari river within Bhitarkanika National Park under Mahakalapada forest range here on Friday.

The victim was identified as Laxmi Dalei of Suniti village. Sources said the woman was catching fish in the river when she was reportedly dragged into the water by the crocodile.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am. The crocodile suddenly pounced out of the water and dragged Laxmi into the river. Villagers present at the spot raised an alarm and tried to save her but to no avail, said Mandakini Mandal, an eyewitness.

Range officer of Mahakalapada Santanu Kumar Dalei said a search operation is underway in the river to trace the missing woman.

The human-crocodile conflict in villages around Bhitarkanika and its nearby areas has reached a feverish pitch with the death of 12 people in crocodile attacks in the last two years. At least 28 people have been killed by crocodiles in the last 40 months in the area.

Bhitarkanika, a vast tract of forest and saltwater swamp, is home to around 1,826 saltwater crocodiles as per this year’s reptile census.