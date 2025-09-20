Odisha: 40-year-old man feeds poison to two sons after fight with wife

ANGUL: A 40-year-old man reportedly fed poison to his two minor sons after a bitter fight with his wife in Angul district on Friday.

The accused, Kalicharan Pradhan of Tube village in Jarapara area, has been detained by police. The condition of his two sons - Nilamadhab (12) and Jigyanshu (8) - is stated to be serious.

Police sources said Kalicharan works in a local private plant and lives with his sons and wife. He reportedly has a strained relationship with his wife. After his sons went to school in the morning, he had a bitter quarrel with his wife. Seething with anger, he left the house.

Kalicharan went to the school and picked up his sons. He took them to the nearby Nuakheta forest under Bantala police limits and reportedly offered poison-laced food to the kids.

Some locals found the two minors behaving oddly under the influence of the poison and rescued them after overpowering Kalicharan. On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the two children to nearby Bantala community health centre. The accused was taken to police station for questioning.

The two kids were later taken to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) after their condition worsened. In the afternoon, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack in a critical condition.

Angul SP Rahul Jain said the accused appeared mentally unstable as he gave incoherent answers during questioning. He was sent to Angul DHH for medical examination. Further investigation is underway.