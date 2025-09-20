Odisha Assembly: Congress, BJD differences foil discussion on fertiliser crisis

BHUBANESWAR: Despite expressing serious concern and protestations over the acute fertiliser crisis in the state, the Opposition BJD and Congress could not come together to discuss the issue in the Assembly on Friday.

Speaker Surama Padhy had allowed discussion on an adjournment motion brought by the Congress members on the issue after the question hour. However, BJD members created a ruckus in the well of the House right from the beginning of question hour, demanding a day-long discussion on shortage of fertilisers and the problems faced by the farmers.

Amid the chaos, the Speaker had to adjourn the House from 10.34 am till 4 pm and then till 10.30 am on Saturday as the BJD members continued sloganeering in the well. Her repeated requests to the agitating members to return to their seats fell on deaf ears. After the House was adjourned, senior Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that the ruling BJP and BJD had joined hands to bail out the government by not allowing discussion on such a serious matter.

“The Congress members did not go to the well of the House. They were on their seats demanding that the discussion on fertiliser shortage be held,” he said.

Bahinipati said the Congress members would also have raised the issue of no-confidence motion during zero hour. But the BJD and BJP came together to save the government from an embarrassing situation during the zero hour, he added.