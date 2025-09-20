Odisha government clears 25 projects worth Rs 4,700 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday approved 25 new investment proposals worth Rs 4,739 crore. The projects spanning across 13 focus sectors would generate over 25,000 jobs.
Sources said the projects in textiles, steel, chemicals, IT, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, metal downstream, circular economy, cold storage and capital goods will come up in Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Gajapati districts.
Sirius Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 205.44 crore in Jajpur to set up a carbon electrode paste manufacturing plant, BEIL Infrastructure Ltd will invest Rs 320.7 crore in Ganjam to establish a treatment, storage and disposal facility and Prozeal Green Energy Ltd will invest Rs 140 crore in Sonepur to set up a 69.5 MW solar park.
Nine projects worth Rs 1,684.87 crore in textile, apparel and technical textile sector have promised 18,450 jobs in next couple of years. Colortone Textiles Pvt Ltd and Aditi Lifestyle Pvt Ltd have proposed to set up an integrated textile facility and knitted fabric and garment unit with an investment of Rs 700.29 crore and Rs 209.36 crore, respectively in Khurda.
Similarly, Techno Activewear Pvt Ltd, SCM Garments Pvt Ltd, Carloo Tex Pvt Ltd and Wovinova Pvt Ltd will set up sportswear fabric and garment unit, large knitted garments manufacturing unit, readymade garments unit and non-woven consumables unit for healthcare and hospitals with an investment of Rs 100 crore, Rs 150 crore, Rs 60 crore and Rs 57.53 crore, respectively in Cuttack.
Hindalco Industries Ltd will establish apparel units in Keonjhar and Sambalpur, each with an investment of Rs 100 crore while perfect Infra Vision Pvt Ltd will set up a textile and allied products facility in Balangir with an investment of Rs 110.7 crore and Piu Fashion Pvt Ltd a garments unit in Khurda industrial area with Rs 96.99 crore.
In the tourism sector, SYCE India (OPC) Pvt Ltd will develop a five-star luxury resort in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 107.42 crore. In mechanical and electrical capital goods, Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Ltd has promised an investment of Rs 140 crore for a heavy steel casting foundry in Khurda and Konark Ispat Ltd will expand operations with a rolling mill, pellet plant, DRI, billet plant and CPP in Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 990 crore.
In the IT/ITes sector, Linde India Ltd will set up a global competency centre for transport and remote operations in Khurda with an investment of Rs 82 crore. The company has also committed Rs 105.7 crore investment in Jajpur for a pipeline cluster catering to Tata Steel and other industries.