Odisha government clears 25 projects worth Rs 4,700 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday approved 25 new investment proposals worth Rs 4,739 crore. The projects spanning across 13 focus sectors would generate over 25,000 jobs.

Sources said the projects in textiles, steel, chemicals, IT, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, metal downstream, circular economy, cold storage and capital goods will come up in Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Gajapati districts.

Sirius Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 205.44 crore in Jajpur to set up a carbon electrode paste manufacturing plant, BEIL Infrastructure Ltd will invest Rs 320.7 crore in Ganjam to establish a treatment, storage and disposal facility and Prozeal Green Energy Ltd will invest Rs 140 crore in Sonepur to set up a 69.5 MW solar park.

Nine projects worth Rs 1,684.87 crore in textile, apparel and technical textile sector have promised 18,450 jobs in next couple of years. Colortone Textiles Pvt Ltd and Aditi Lifestyle Pvt Ltd have proposed to set up an integrated textile facility and knitted fabric and garment unit with an investment of Rs 700.29 crore and Rs 209.36 crore, respectively in Khurda.