Odisha school headmaster suspended for mentally torturing Class VI student

NUAPADA: The Nuapada administration on Thursday evening suspended the headmaster of an ashram school in Sinapali block of the district on charges of mentally torturing a Class VI student.
Headmaster of Timanpur ashram school Manoj Hota was placed under suspension after a video of him mistreating the student went viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting swift administrative action.
Sources said the victim, an 11-year-old boy from Kalahandi district, was reportedly subjected to abusive language and verbal humiliation by Hota without any provocation on Tuesday. The headmaster not only used derogatory words but also harassed the boy in front of others, causing him severe distress.
In the video, the headmaster can be seen hurling abuses at the student in an inebriated state. Besides, another student can be seen massaging his back while he is tormenting the victim.
After coming across the video, parents of the victim lodged a complaint following which the district welfare officer (DWO) ordered an inquiry into the incident. The probe report, citing both witness accounts and the viral video as evidence, confirmed the allegations. Basing on the report, Nuapada collector Madhusudan Dash placed Hota under suspension on Thursday evening pending further disciplinary action.
DWO Diptiman Bhoi said Hota was serving as the in-charge headmaster of the ashram school. An inquiry is underway to ascertain whether other students have faced similar harassment at the hands of Hota, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.
The incident has sparked concerns about safety of students in ashram schools where many children from tribal and economically-disadvantaged backgrounds are enrolled.
Earlier on July 16, a Class VIII student of Sahajat ashram school under Koman police limits in Nuapada was found hanging from a nearby tree under mysterious circumstances. Following an inquiry, the school headmaster was placed under suspension.