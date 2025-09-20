Odisha school headmaster suspended for mentally torturing Class VI student

NUAPADA: The Nuapada administration on Thursday evening suspended the headmaster of an ashram school in Sinapali block of the district on charges of mentally torturing a Class VI student.

Headmaster of Timanpur ashram school Manoj Hota was placed under suspension after a video of him mistreating the student went viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting swift administrative action.

Sources said the victim, an 11-year-old boy from Kalahandi district, was reportedly subjected to abusive language and verbal humiliation by Hota without any provocation on Tuesday. The headmaster not only used derogatory words but also harassed the boy in front of others, causing him severe distress.

In the video, the headmaster can be seen hurling abuses at the student in an inebriated state. Besides, another student can be seen massaging his back while he is tormenting the victim.