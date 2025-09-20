Orissa HC orders reappointment of displaced teacher, slams officials for ‘colonial hangover’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state authorities to reappoint a Hindi teacher who was rendered jobless after the reinstatement of a previously terminated teacher.

The single judge bench of Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad passed the order while considering a petition filed by Binodini Nayak, a teacher with over two decades of “spotless service.”

Nayak was appointed to the post of Hindi teacher in Udayanarayan Vidyapith (Dhobasila) in Balasore district on January 5, 2005, after Ramesh Chandra Parida was terminated from service due to unauthorised absence in February 27, 2004. Though her appointment was formally approved in April 2012 with retrospective effect from April 1, 2008, her position became uncertain after Parida won a legal battle for reinstatement after 20 years.

Parida’s termination, upheld initially by the high court, was later set aside by the Supreme Court on April 2, 2024, with a direction for his reinstatement. This led to Nayak losing her position despite her long-standing and unblemished service record. The petitioner sought accommodation in any of the vacant positions in aided schools.