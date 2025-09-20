Overnight queues belie govt claim of fertiliser supply in Ganjam, Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: A severe shortage of urea has sparked chaos with farmers in Ganjam and Gajapati districts forced into long queues overnight outside cooperative societies only to return empty-handed.
Despite the state government’s assurances of adequate supply, farmers allege connivance between society staff and black market dealers.
On Tuesday, hundreds of farmers in Kasinagar block of Gajapati gathered for fertiliser distribution but returned disappointed. Following this, they staged a protest near the cooperative societies on Wednesday demanding immediate supply of fertiliser to save their standing paddy crops. Officials arrived with police at the spot and pacified the irate farmers assuring them of the supply soon.
Cooperative society secretary M Giribabu informed that a total of 1,870 bags of urea and 200 bags of DAP were received, while 90 kg urea was distributed to 209 farmers who paid on time. Forty-five kg was distributed to farmers with valid ID. Currently, 450 bags of urea are in stock and more supplies are expected shortly, he added.
However, pointing to the inadequate supply, the agitators questioned how a farmer with five acre of land can manage with just 45 kg of urea.
The situation in Ganjam district appears even more precarious. Despite scanty rainfall and irrigation issues, transplantation has been completed on 98 per cent of farmland. Official records show, out of 1,86,630 hectare of cultivable lands in the district, paddy has been cultivated in 1,83,865 hectare.
As fertilisers are being sold at exorbitant prices in open market, hundreds of farmers are seen forming long queues in front of cooperative societies across Aska, Chhatrapur, Patrapur, Digapahandi, Kabisuryanagar, Sheragada, Chikiti, and Patrapur, etc. However, the administration denied farmers’ allegations claiming that an artificial scarcity of fertilisers is created to cause disturbance.
Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said the deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) have been instructed to keep a strict vigil for smooth distribution of fertilisers. “Official teams are engaged to oversee the distribution process and keep a strict vigil on black marketing of fertiliser. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved,” he added.
Chief district agriculture officer, Ajay Kumar Kar said, there are 5,20,708 farmers in Ganjam with a requirement of 62,500 metric tonne of fertiliser. While 55,000 metric tonne has been received so far, the rest is likely to reach the district soon.
“Arrangements have been made for the distribution of fertiliser through 353 societies, 322 PACs and 452 dealers. Fertiliser will arrive soon, so the farmers need not worry,” added Kar.