PM to declare Odisha's MKCG, VIMSAR as world-class institutes on September 27

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national ‘Seva Parv’ programme at Rangeilunda in Ganjam district during his visit to the state on September 27, where he will launch several projects and new schemes.

Modi will inaugurate capacity expansion of eight IITs in the country, doubling of Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur railway lines, Sambalpur-Sarla flyover and launch the indigenous 4G network services by BSNL. Besides, he is also scheduled to declare MKCG and VIMSAR medical colleges at Berhampur and Burla as world-class super speciality institutions, inaugurate skill development projects across the country and provide assistance to 50,000 beneficiaries of Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday reviewed the preparations for the prime minister’s visit at a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhavan here. During the meeting, the chief minister directed the secretaries and officials of various departments for successful organisation of the PM’s visit and his programmes including smooth execution, security arrangements and public participation.

The meeting was informed that the prime minister will attend the national-level ‘Seva Parv’ programme at Berhampur at 11 am on the same day. He will inaugurate various public welfare projects and dedicate several new programmes to the nation.

Discussions were held on the route of the PM’s visit, arrangements for his arrival and departure, deployment of security forces, preparations for the meeting, coordination with all departments, including health, police, water and electricity and local administration.