Rayagada forest ranger under Vigilance scanner in DA case

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday carried out searches at the property of Kashipur forest range officer Antarjyami Sahu in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case. He was found in possession of five buildings and nine high-value plots worth crores.

Sahu, who is posted under Rayagada forest division, is reported to be owning a building spread over 2,250 sq ft and another building (1,000 sq ft) at Baliguda in Kandhamal, one building (1,650 sq ft) at Techno Park in Berhampur and two more buildings in Daringbadi. Apart from this, Sahu and his family own nine plots, including six on the outskirts of Baliguda and three in Ganjam district. Vigilance’s technical wing is carrying out the valuation of Sahu’s immovable property, Vigilance sources said.

He was also found in possession of gold ornaments weighing 263.22 gm, bank and postal deposits to the tune of Rs 27.99 lakh, and cash and household articles amounting to Rs 9.43 lakh.

On the day, the anti-corruption agency carried out searches at the buildings owned by Sahu’s family and his relatives in Nayagarh and Ganjam district, and at his government quarters and office in Kashipur.

“An investigation has been launched to ascertain whether Sahu has amassed DA and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.

Sahu had joined as a forester in April, 2007, and was promoted to the rank of deputy ranger in June 2018. He was promoted as forest range officer and posted in Kashipur forest range in August, 2023, and he has been continuing there till date. Out of 18 years of his service, Sahu has worked over 16 years in Kandhamal district.