Bhubaneswar’s rising profile showcased at CREDAI NATCON-2025

BHUBANESWAR: A 52-member delegation from CREDAI Odisha participated in the CREDAI NATCON-2025 convention held recently in Singapore, and presented Bhubaneswar’s rising profile as an attractive destination for investment on the global stage.

The event was attended by top CREDAI delegates including chairman Boman Irani, president Shekhar G Patel, president elect G Ram Reddy and others. The delegation from the state included CREDAI Odisha president Swadesh Kumar Routray, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous and CREDAI Odisha secretary Anil Kumar Agarwal.

Speaking at the event, Routray said the convention was a valuable opportunity for all to connect with global peers, adopt innovative practices and bring back insights that will further accelerate the growth of the state’s real estate sector. The event, attended by over 1,100 participants from across the globe, served as a vibrant platform for knowledge-sharing, exploring emerging trends and strengthening international collaborations in the real estate sector, he said.

The Odisha delegation’s presence at the event also highlighted state’s growing contribution to India’s real estate landscape, he added.