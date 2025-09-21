Chhatisha Nijog meets on Kartik month schedule

PURI: Chhatisha Nijog, the apex body of servitors of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, met on Saturday to finalise the ritual schedule for the month-long Kartik Brata and discussed key issues relating to temple management and discipline.

The nijog approved that Kartik Brata will begin on October 3 and conclude on November 5, and outlined the rituals for each day. Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee said the shrine will open at 4 am during the period, with special arrangements for Panchuka. The queue system of darshan inside the Natamandop will be introduced after the Kartik month.

The meeting also discussed entry of differently-abled devotees, restrictions on mobile phone by staff and security inside the temple, enforcement of discipline in daily rituals, and shifting temple treasures from temporary strongrooms to the original Ratna Bhandara. It also resolved to hand over 18 tonne of silver ingots seized from Emar Mutt to the temple treasury after court clearance.

The meeting was chaired by Padhee in the presence of district collector Dibyajyoti Parida, SP Prateek Singh, and Chhatisha Nijog president Janardhan Pattajoshi Mahapatra.

Meanwhile, online registration has opened for women devotees below 70 years, intending to observe Kartik Brata at Puri with government support. The last date to apply is September 29.