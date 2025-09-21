Government analysing Garg’s report on Puri stampede

BHUBANESWAR: Even as nearly two months have passed since development commissioner Anu Garg submitted her report on the stampede during Rath Yatra at Puri that claimed three lives, the state government is still examining the report.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is analysing the report submitted by the development commissioner regarding the unfortunate incident that took place in front of the Gundicha Temple during Rath Yatra 2025.

In a written reply in the Assembly, Harichandan said hours after the stampede, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered an administrative inquiry and Garg was asked to submit a report within a month. She was tasked to find out the reason behind the incident and suggest measures that can be taken so that such mishaps do not repeat in future.

The government, however, parried the query on whether Garg’s report will be made public. In another reply on Lord Balabhadra falling face down during Rath Yatra 2024, Harichandan said the details of the investigation into the incident have not been made public. However, this investigation report was presented in the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee meeting held on August 30, 2024.

“While bringing down Shree Jagannath, Shree Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the pahandi, the required number of servants were deployed and the Adap Mandap pahandi was conducted,” he stated.