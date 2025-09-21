Government initiates coastal clean-up drive across eight beaches in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to encourage citizens to protect the state’s vast coastline as a shared responsibility, the Odisha government on Saturday launched a mega coastal clean-up drive across its beaches.

The drive was organised by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.

The drive was marked with a large-scale event at Puri’s Blue Flag beach, drawing the participation of public representatives, officials, students and citizens with a shared commitment towards environmental protection. Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia stressed that cleanliness and sustainability required the cooperation, effort and determination of all. “Odisha’s natural heritage, from Similipal’s biodiversity to the state’s 480-km-long coastline, needs to be protected as a shared responsibility,” he emphasised, calling upon all to work together towards environmental protection and cleanliness as a collective mission.