Konark Sun Temple to have direct rail link to Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Sun Temple at Konark is poised for direct railway connectivity with the state capital. The Ministry of Railways has recently approved the final location survey (FLS) for the proposed Konark-Bhubaneswar new railway line.

Responding in writing to the proposal of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the FLS for the new railway line from Konark to Bhubaneswar via Nimapara and Gop has been sanctioned. A detailed project report (DPR) for the new railway line will be prepared after the FLS, he said.

The deputy CM had written to the Union minister seeking railway connectivity for the people of Nimapara and Gop blocks in Puri district. The new line through the two blocks that fall under her Assembly constituency will promote tourism and boost economic activities in the region, she said.