Konark Sun Temple to have direct rail link to Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Sun Temple at Konark is poised for direct railway connectivity with the state capital. The Ministry of Railways has recently approved the final location survey (FLS) for the proposed Konark-Bhubaneswar new railway line.
Responding in writing to the proposal of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the FLS for the new railway line from Konark to Bhubaneswar via Nimapara and Gop has been sanctioned. A detailed project report (DPR) for the new railway line will be prepared after the FLS, he said.
The deputy CM had written to the Union minister seeking railway connectivity for the people of Nimapara and Gop blocks in Puri district. The new line through the two blocks that fall under her Assembly constituency will promote tourism and boost economic activities in the region, she said.
Sources said the proposed line will be constructed in addition to the 32-km Puri-Konark new railway line that was sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last year. The Puri-Konark line will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 492 crore, bypassing the Balukhand sanctuary and the eco-sensitive zone. It has been proposed to be completed within two years from the commencement of work.
“The proposed railway project can be a profitable and viable one if the proposed port at Astaranga is taken up in its alignment. However, the final alignment of the proposed Konark-Bhubaneswar line can be ascertained only after the FLS,” sources added.
On Saturday, the deputy CM expressed gratitude to the Railway minister for sanctioning the survey, which will pave the way for the DPR. In a social media post, she said this long-awaited initiative will not only establish a direct rail link between the state capital and the UNESCO world heritage site, but also bring immense benefits to the people of Gop and Nimapara.
“The new line will boost local economies, support agricultural producers and provide easier access to healthcare and education for residents. Significantly, this transformative project will foster regional connectivity and bring lasting benefits to our people,” she posted, thanking Vaishnaw for his support.