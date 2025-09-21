Man arrested for raping 17-year-old girl in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A 22-year-old man was arrested from Damodarpur village under Rajkanika police limits in Kendrapara on Saturday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on September 10.

According to the police, the survivor, a Plus-II Arts student had consumed poison after the incident and was admitted to a hospital. She lodged a complaint at Rajkanika police station on Friday after being discharged from the hospital.

The accused, Chintu Jena of Damodarpur village, had recently befriended the survivor on social media and he had called her to his house on September 10 to meet him. When his mother saw the survivor had come alone in the evening, she asked him to drop her home. However, on the way, he reportedly dragged her to a cashew field, raped her, assaulted her when she resisted, and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident.

The survivor consumed poison after returning home. Her parents rushed her to hospital the same night, where she remained under treatment till Friday.

Based on her complaint, police booked Jena under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. He was produced before the court on Saturday, which rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody, said Rajkanika IIC Sanjay Mallick.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)