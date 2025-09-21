Man booked for rape on false pretext of marriage in Odisha

JAJPUR: A 27-year-old man was booked by Mangalpur police in Jajpur district on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over several months on the false promise of marriage.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Mallik of Nilakanthapur village, was booked after the 24-year-old victim met Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal and alleged police inaction despite her complaint.

According to her statement, the woman came in contact with Himanshu on a social media platform last year. They developed a friendship that later turned into a relationship, during which he allegedly promised to marry her and repeatedly established intimate relations with her.

She further alleged that although she pressed for marriage several times, Himanshu kept delaying. Earlier this month, when she confronted him, he allegedly refused outright.

Frustrated by the lack of action on her complaint lodged with Mangalpur police on Wednesday, the woman approached the SP, following which a case was registered. “We have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter. The accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police official said.