MoU signed for state’s first crab hatchery in Paradip

The Fisheries department will build the hatchery, while the funding support will be provided by the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) Odisha project.
It will be developed at an investment of Rs 3.58 crore.
BHUBANESWAR: A tripartite MoU was signed among the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) and the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) Odisha project for establishment of the state’s first crab hatchery in Paradip.

It will be developed at an investment of Rs 3.58 crore. The Fisheries department will build the hatchery, while the fund support will be provided by the ECRICC. The RGCA will extend technical support in this regard, said PCCF (wildlife) and ECRICC state project director Prem Kumar Jha.

“The hatchery is projected to produce one million quality crab seeds annually, which will provide a stable and reliable source of livelihood for local farmers, reduce pressure on wild crab populations and significantly boost the state’s blue economy and export potential,” he added.

