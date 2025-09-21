Mountaineer from Odisha's Bargarh scales Africa’s highest peak

BARGARH: A 29-year-old mountaineer from Bargarh district has brought laurels to the nation by successfully scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak.

The mountaineer, Ashirbad Mahapatra, son of a farmer, Ram Narayan Mahapatra, and Damayanti Mahapatra of Kulita Tukura village in Attabira block, reached the 5,895-metre summit carrying both the tricolour and the flag of Maa Samaleswari.

Ashirbad began his expedition on August 2, as part of an international team of climbers from the UK, the US, Iran, Brazil, Germany, Australia, Philippines, Canada, Argentina, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, and Dubai. He was the only Indian in the group, making his achievement even more noteworthy.

Ashirbad received formal training at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering in Pahalgam, Kashmir. During his NCC days, he also honed skills in skydiving, paragliding, skiing, CPR, search and rescue operations, shooting, and high-altitude survival.

His climbing record includes summiting Tatakoti (4,760 m), Harmukh (5,300 m), Trishul (7,120 m), Neelkanth (6,596 m), Sunset (4,745 m), Gol Top (4,420 m), and Sleeping Lady Mountain (2,240 m).

Ashirbad thanked Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit for his encouragement and support.