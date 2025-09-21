PPA, Odisha Maritime Board ink pact to develop shipbuilding cluster in Kendrapara

BHUBANESWAR: The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and the Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) have signed an MoU to develop a national shipbuilding cluster on the northern bank of Mahanadi river in Kendrapara district.

This agreement signed on September 19, aligns with India’s ambitious Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision-2047, aims to position the nation among the top five shipbuilding countries globally.

The proposed shipbuilding cluster will be located on the Mahanadi riverbank opposite the IFFCO plant in Paradip with an estimated cost of Rs 24,700 crore. The project aims to create a fully integrated ecosystem, featuring one or more large shipyards with a combined capacity of 1-1.2 million gross tonnage (GT) per annum.

Key components of the proposed cluster include a dedicated waterfront of 2.0-2.5 km and a land area of 2,000-2,500 acre. Ancillary industries like engine-manufacturing, steel fabrication and equipment suppliers will support the shipbuilding process. Common infrastructure, including administrative offices, training centres and research and development facilities will be established.