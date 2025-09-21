Third day of Odisha Legislative Assembly washed out amid BJD din

BHUBANESWAR: The third day of the monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly was washed out on Saturday as the BJD continued its protest over the fertiliser crisis in the state.

After the obituary reference on the passing away of former MLA from Birmitrapur George Tirkey, Speaker Surama Padhy allowed the question hour to start by calling Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to reply. As the minister rose, members of the BJD holding placards trooped into the well and started demanding a discussion on the fertiliser crisis by suspending other scheduled business.

The Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm as her repeated requests to the BJD MLAs to return to their seat failed. The Assembly witnessed similar chaotic situation when it resumed at 4 pm following which the Speaker adjourned the House till Monday.