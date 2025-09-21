Transport minister, DGP review preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Arrrangements are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berhampur on September 27, which is expected to draw a masssive footfall.

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Rangeilunda airstrip upon his arrival. Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and DGP YB Khurania on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements, layout of the venue, including entry and exit points and crowd management measures.

Jena said an estimated three lakh people may attend the event. “The prime minister has already visited Odisha six times, and this will be his seventh visit. He loves Odisha, particularly Ganjam district, which he has described as a mini-Surat and sometimes a mini-Gujarat. We are eagerly waiting for his visit, as he is likely to announce new projects,” he added.

Khurania said the PM’s meeting is expected to draw a massive gathering. “We are making extensive security arrangements with large-scale police deployment,” the DGP informed. Works secretary Sanjay Singh, Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan, IG (southern range) Niti Shekhar, Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M, Berhampur Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratish Rajshirke and several senior officials were also present at the review meeting.