CARE Hospitals takes care of small joint repair with nano tech

BHUBANESWAR: CARE Hospitals has set a new benchmark in advanced orthopedic care in the state with the introduction of a dedicated Nanoscope system for small joint repair.

The nano vision technology, developed by global medical technology leader Arthrex, represents a paradigm shift in surgical visualisation. It combines ultra high-resolution imaging, nano-scale optics and high dynamic range technology, providing surgeons with unparalleled clarity, contrast and colour fidelity.

Speaking on the launch of the new system, head of orthopedics and chief consultant (robotic surgery and sports injury) Dr Sandeep Singh said Nano Vision is a game-changer. “It will help perform surgeries with precision. Synergy vision allows us to operate with a level of accuracy and control that brings global gold standards to Indian soil. One of our first patients, who underwent a complex laparoscopic procedure using Synergy Vision, walked unaided within 48 hours and was discharged in just three days, without any postoperative complications.”

Kislay Anand, zonal chief operating officer said, “CARE Hospitals is the first healthcare institution in the eastern region to integrate Arthrex’s nano-vision technology with HDR imaging. Patients in Odisha and neighbouring states can now be able to access world-class orthopedic procedures locally, without having to travel to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai.”