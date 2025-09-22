DSSOs directed to process disability ID card applications with speed

BHUBANESWAR: In order to clear the piling backlog of unique disability ID (UDIDs or Swavlamban cards) applications in the state, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has asked its officials to work on a war-footing.

The department reviewed the pendency and directed its district social security officers (DSSOs) to deploy at least three data entry officers in the office of the CDMOs concerned to expedite generation of pending UDID cards. The data entry operators will work in three shifts in a day to complete the process.

It has directed for deactivating the applications that are pending for more than two years but not attended by the medical board so that, the applicants can reapply after a gap of three months if required. The officers have been asked to submit daily reports on generation of UDIDs.

Odisha has the third-highest number of applications pending for UDIDs in the country, depriving persons with disabilities (PwDs) from availing government benefits.