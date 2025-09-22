E-buses to roll in Sambalpur, route plan sent to CRUT

SAMBALPUR: Electric buses will soon begin operations in Sambalpur city with identification of 10 potential routes for the purpose.

According to the Regional Transport Office, proposals for the routes have been submitted to the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) for approval. The proposed routes include the existing ones of City railway station to Khetrajpur railway station, Ainthapali to Ghanteswari temple, Ainthapali to Burla and Ainthapali to Hirakud Dam.

The six new routes are Ainthapali to Maneswar, Ainthapali to Huma temple, Ainthapali to Dhanakauda, Ainthapali to Paramanpur, Ainthapali to VIMSAR and Remed. Plans are also afoot to extend the service up to Nuajamuda.

At least 25 electric buses allotted to Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) arrived in the city around a month ago and are currently stationed at Ainthapali bus stand where charging facilities have also been set up. However, delay in approval of the route permits has held up the commencement of services, leading to public complaints.