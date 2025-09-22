George Tirkey laid to rest, thousands attend funeral in Odisha's Kuanrmunda village

ROURKELA: The mortal remains of firebrand tribal leader and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey (67) were laid to rest at the Roman Catholic cemetery in his native village Jhunmur under Kuanrmunda block of Sundargarh district on Sunday evening.
More than 2,000 people from Birmitrapur assembly segment and nearby areas attended the funeral. Rajgangpur MLA Dr CS Raazen Ekka, Jharkhand’s Simdega MLA Bhusan Bara and a host of local leaders were present.
After overnight stay at Sector 8 in Rourkela, George’s body was taken in a procession by his son and incumbent Birmitrapur MLA Rohit Joseph Tirkey for Jhunmur.
His supporters in large numbers paid tributes to his mortal remains at Vedvyas, Jamunadhipa, Kuanrmunda, Gobra, Talsara, Birmitrapur and Raiboga. A prayer meeting was held at the local church before George was laid to rest at the cemetery in Jhunmur village following Christian rituals.
A grassroots leader and an able organiser, George fought for the rights of poor people and against tribal displacement for nearly three decades. He managed to garner a dedicated support base across Sundargarh district and was immensely popular among the oppressed and voiceless tribal masses.
Under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for prolonged illness, George passed away in the wee hours of Saturday.