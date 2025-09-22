George Tirkey laid to rest, thousands attend funeral in Odisha's Kuanrmunda village

ROURKELA: The mortal remains of firebrand tribal leader and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey (67) were laid to rest at the Roman Catholic cemetery in his native village Jhunmur under Kuanrmunda block of Sundargarh district on Sunday evening.

More than 2,000 people from Birmitrapur assembly segment and nearby areas attended the funeral. Rajgangpur MLA Dr CS Raazen Ekka, Jharkhand’s Simdega MLA Bhusan Bara and a host of local leaders were present.

After overnight stay at Sector 8 in Rourkela, George’s body was taken in a procession by his son and incumbent Birmitrapur MLA Rohit Joseph Tirkey for Jhunmur.