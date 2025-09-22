IMD forecast may shift PM Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of a fresh low pressure over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression and impacting the coastal districts of Odisha including Ganjam, the state government has proposed to the Centre to change the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on September 27 from Berhampur to Jharsuguda.

This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday at Jharsuguda. He said Jharsuguda has been decided as the alternative venue for the PM’s public meeting and accordingly, approval of the Prime Minister’s Office has been sought.

He said preparations are in full swing for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Jharsuguda on September 27, with authorities considering a venue change due to adverse weather forecast. Pujari along with Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, collector Chavan Kunal Motiram and SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra inspected the reserve ground at Amulipali which will be the most feasible venue for the public meeting.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty and Seemanchal Khatei also reviewed the field arrangements. Senior SPG officers tasked with the Prime Minister’s security visited the site as well.

Modi’s visit is part of the nationwide ‘Seva Parv’ celebrations where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure projects across the state.

Samal said the All India Youth Conference will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister from Jharsuguda. He said the Prime Minister is likely to make a special announcement for the youth community during the programme.