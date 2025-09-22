Nature trail organised for IIMC students in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A nature trail was organised by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, in collaboration with the Dhenkanal Forest Division, at Kapilash and Saptasajya to sensitise students about forest conservation and wildlife protection.

Officials said the programme was also aimed at raising awareness on importance of biodiversity, while promoting the ongoing photography competition being jointly conducted by IIMC and the forest division. Students from the Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism, Odia Journalism and Corporate Communication and Business Management (CCBM) courses participated in the walk.

Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kumar Kar emphasised the need to encourage peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife as a vital element of forest conservation. He urged young communicators to use their storytelling skills to build awareness about the fragile relationship between society and nature.

IIMC Dhenkanal regional director Prof Anand Pradhan and forest official Asit Chakraborty highlighted the critical role of forests and biodiversity in ensuring sustainable development.