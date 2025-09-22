Odisha has over 9,000 malnourished kids

BHUBANESWAR: Improvements in stunting and wasting rates notwithstanding, malnutrition continues to remain a significant challenge in Odisha, particularly for children under the age of five.
As per the data released by the Women and Child Development department, the state has 9,877 children, aged six months to six years, suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).
While Mayurbhanj has topped the chart with 1,075 children, it was followed by Keonjhar (858), Malkangiri (647), Ganjam (595), Balasore (579) and Kalahandi (509). Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Deogarh have the lowest number of SAM children, at 48, 69, 74 and 91, respectively.
In a written reply, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Saturday informed the Assembly that the state government has initiated a number of measures to address malnutrition among children. “Nutritious food is being provided to all children (six months to six years) registered in anganwadi centres for 25 days a month, and 300 days in a year through the supplementary nutrition scheme,” she said.
Additionally, severely malnourished children without any health complication are being provided with augmented take home ration under the Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana, while the SAM children with health complications are being sent to nutrition rehabilitation centres, she said.
Under the ‘Pada Pusti’ programme, children aged 3-6 years, living in remote villages and unable to visit the anganwadi centres, are being provided with both morning snacks and hot cooked meals, the deputy chief minister informed.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government has proposed the Centre for opening 6,264 new anganwadi centres in the state. Notably, the highest 725 proposals are for anganwadi centres in Kalahandi district, 479 in Mayurbhanj, 453 in Ganjam, 335 in Keonjhar, 310 in Malkangiri and 308 in Balasore are pending for approval.
The state has 74,224 anganwadi centres, of which 53,194 are functioning in their own building and 4,018 are operating from rented houses. Of the 21,303 anganwadi centres not having their own buildings, construction is underway for 7,732 centres and work will commence soon for 8,441 centres, the deputy CM replied.