Odisha has over 9,000 malnourished kids

BHUBANESWAR: Improvements in stunting and wasting rates notwithstanding, malnutrition continues to remain a significant challenge in Odisha, particularly for children under the age of five.

As per the data released by the Women and Child Development department, the state has 9,877 children, aged six months to six years, suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

While Mayurbhanj has topped the chart with 1,075 children, it was followed by Keonjhar (858), Malkangiri (647), Ganjam (595), Balasore (579) and Kalahandi (509). Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Deogarh have the lowest number of SAM children, at 48, 69, 74 and 91, respectively.

In a written reply, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Saturday informed the Assembly that the state government has initiated a number of measures to address malnutrition among children. “Nutritious food is being provided to all children (six months to six years) registered in anganwadi centres for 25 days a month, and 300 days in a year through the supplementary nutrition scheme,” she said.