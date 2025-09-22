Odisha RERA issues guidelines for quick resolution of home-buying disputes

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide an alternative resolution mechanism to homebuyers and promoters for speedy, amicable and cost-effective settlement of disputes outside the formal court system, the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has constituted a Conciliation and Dispute Resolution (CDR) cell and issued guidelines for its operation in the state.

ORERA chairman Asit kumar Mohapatra told this paper that the formation of the CDR cell and drafting its guidelines has been done as per the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to facilitate amicable conciliation of disputes between the promoters and allottees through appropriate dispute settlement forums.

The CDR cell will be an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) platform representing both home buyers and realtors. ORERA has also planned to appoint legal experts in the cell soon.

Mohapatra said the purpose of the cell is to promote a collaborative approach allowing both the parties to sit together with the neutral forum and find a mutually acceptable solution. “This way the solution for both parties will not only be faster but also cost-effective,” he said.