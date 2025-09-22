Odisha: Three of a family chained to tree on suspicion of sorcery

BALASORE: Police on Sunday rescued three persons of a tribal family who were chained to a tree by a group of villagers on suspicion of sorcery in Soro area of Balasore.

The victims are Chaita Singh, his wife Muni Singh and sister in-law Tuni Singh of Mallichua village under Soro police limits.

Police said Chaita was performing a puja in his house on Saturday when some villagers barged inside and stopped him. They dragged him outside and tied his legs with an iron chain accusing him of practising witchcraft. Though Chaita pleaded innocence, the villagers assaulted him and chained him to a tree.

Chaita’s wife and sister in-law tried to intervene and requested the villagers to release him. However, they too were reportedly assaulted and chained to the tree.