Odisha's Saheed Nagar to showcase Indian war techniques

BHUBANESWAR: The Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti is set to unveil a unique theme, ‘Dharma Yudha to Modern Missions’, highlighting India’s valour and its role as an ambassador of peace on the global stage.

“With the spirit of nationalism running high after Operation Sindoor, our youth members wanted to present a theme that shows how India, guided by dharma and ancient wisdom, stands for peace yet always remains prepared to defend itself and give a strong response to adversaries,” said the committee’s president Hemant Kumar Parida.

According to secretary Sachinandan Nayak, an 85-foot-high and 130-foot-wide pandal is being constructed, with one side depicting India’s ancient war techniques and the other showcasing the country’s modern defence capabilities. At the centre will stand a large statue of Lord Vishnu, symbolising how the nation, armed with valour, is guided by eternal values of peace, righteousness, and harmony. Around 50 artisans from Kolkata have been working since Janmashtami to bring the design to life. Like previous years, Goddess Durga will be adorned with a gold crown weighing 1.5 kg.

The puja, now in its 48th year, will have elaborate arrangements for crowd management and security. The rituals will be live-streamed on a large LED screen outside the pandal. More than 100 volunteers and over 30 private security personnel, including armed guards, will be deployed to maintain round-the-clock vigil. The premises will be under CCTV surveillance.