Samal rules out possibility of Odisha cabinet rejig soon

BHUBANESWAR: Speculations over a possible cabinet expansion or reshuffle after every visit of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal to Delhi could finally be put to rest with the latter clarifying on Sunday that there is no immediate plan for a ministerial change.

During his visit to Sambalpur, Samal, after offering prayers at Maa Samaleswari temple, told mediapersons, “There is no plan for cabinet expansion of the BJP government anytime soon. The BJP parliamentary board will take a decision on the issue at an appropriate time.”

The announcement of the BJP chief comes in the wake of his and the chief minister’s frequent visits to New Delhi to hold discussions with senior party leaders. The two leaders have visited the national capital at least thrice this month and met BJP MPs from the state, national party president JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and other senior party functionaries.

Samal also exuded confidence of winning the Nuapada by-election which fell vacant after the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholkia. He said the BJP will fight the bypoll on issues like steps taken by the government for farmers, women and other achievements in the last 15 months.