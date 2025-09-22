Two LoPARs in a row to induce heavy rains in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja may start on a rainy note this time as two back-to-back low pressure areas are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next four days and trigger heavy showers in the state throughout the week.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the upper air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast lies over northeast Bay of Bengal, adjoining Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. Another fresh low pressure area is expected to take shape over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around Thursday (September 25). The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Friday. It is very likely to cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts the next day.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Both the low pressure areas are expected to trigger heavy rains in parts of Odisha till Saturday (September 27).” In view of the sea condition, which will likely be rough to very rough, the regional met office advised fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coasts till Thursday.