43-year-old stabbed to death for gold ornaments in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Unidentified miscreants reportedly stabbed a 43-year-old woman to death after looting her gold ornaments at Chirikipadasasan under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Saila Sethy.

Police sources said after finishing her household chores, Sethy went to the Baghua canal on the outskirts of the village to take a bath. When she did not return home, her family members launched a search and found her lying dead near the canal.

On being informed, Polasara IIC Kousik Majhi along with a scientific team reached the spot for investigation. Sethy’s body was seized for autopsy.

Police said the miscreants forcibly snatched her gold earrings and nose ring after stabbing her. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway.