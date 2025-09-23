BJD leader Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to late Rajendra Dholakia, pledges to continue his work in Nuapada

NUAPADA: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the dedication and commitment of former minister late Rajendra Dholakia towards development of Nuapada will always be remembered.

Addressing a condolence meeting in memory of Dholakia through video conference, Naveen said BJD will work with the former Nuapada MLA’s family to complete his unfinished work in the region.

Stating that late Dholakia was a pillar of the BJD, the Opposition leader said he played a major role in strengthening the party. Dholakia became a minister and was elected as an MLA several times, but he always remained connected to grassroots. He was loved by all for his calm, simple and unassuming nature, he added.

Recalling Dholakia’s contribution in developing Nuapada, the former chief minister said he did a lot of good work in infrastructure development. Besides, his contribution towards welfare of scheduled tribes as well as development of education and health in Nuapada was immense.

Dholakia, who passed away on September 8, had a special identity in the field of social service. He continued to serve the people by organising marriages of the poor, eye camps and camps for the disabled. “In this time of grief, the entire BJD is with Dholakia babu’s family,” he added.

Among others, BJD leaders including senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and former ministers Pradeep Amat, Niranjan Pujari, Snehangini Chhuria and Pushpendra Singhdeo attended the condolence meeting.