BJP state spokesperson urges Odisha CM to set up MCH, varsity, industries in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: BJP state spokesperson and social media head Umakanta Pattanayak on Monday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss the long-pending developmental needs of Kendrapara district.

Pattanayak submitted a four-point memorandum to the chief minister, urging his immediate intervention to ensure balanced growth and progress in the region. He highlighted that despite being rich in agriculture, culture, heritage and tourism, Kendrapara remains backward in industrial development which in turn has hindered its overall progress.

He urged the CM to take steps for the establishment of a government medical college in the district, upgradation of Kendrapara College into a University, promotion of agri-based industries and strengthening of police administration.

“Kendrapara, with a population of nearly 17 lakh, is yet to have a government medical college. As a result, patients requiring advanced and emergency care are compelled to travel to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar. A medical college would not only provide modern healthcare services but also create opportunities for medical education and employment in the district,” Pattanayak stated in his memorandum to the CM.

He also said Kendrapara requires industries such as food processing units, rice mills, cold storage facilities, oil extraction plants, and packaging industries for large-scale employment generation.