Former minister Ray invites President to attend Santali Language Victory Day

ROURKELA: Former Union Minister and MLA Dilip Ray on Monday met President Droupadi Murmu requesting her to grace the Ol Chiki Script and Santali Language Victory Day to be held at Rourkela from December 21 to 23.

Ray, also a former Rourkela MLA, said 2025 marks the 100th year of the Ol Chiki script, the visionary creation of Guru Gomkey Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Ol Chiki script transformed oral traditions into written literature and safeguarded the rich identity of Santali people.

In a post on X, Ray said, “Had the honour of meeting the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, to extend an invitation for the centenary celebration of the Ol Chiki Script and Santali Language Victory Day, to be held in Rourkela from December 21 to 23, 2025.”

He also said, “As the first tribal woman to hold the highest office of our Republic, President Murmu Ji embodies resilience, inspiration, and the strength of India’s democracy. Her gracious presence at this historic celebration will bestow immense honour on the occasion and inspire generations as we commemorate 100 years of Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s timeless legacy.”