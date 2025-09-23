Jharpada Durga Puja splits as feud bars traditional pandal in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Known for its grand and lavish pandals, Jharpada will witness a divided Durga Puja celebration this year due to an internal rift, that has split the organisers into two factions.

Owing to the dispute, the existing puja mandap has been prohibited for celebrations under section 163 of the BNS. Authorities have allowed both groups to hold the puja in two separate pandals until the matter is resolved at appropriate level.

The Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti had been organising the festival at the puja Mandap on Jail Road square since the last 14 years. However, disagreements over the Samiti’s management surfaced last year, following which Section 163 was imposed.

While one faction accuses a group led by local BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan of politicising the puja, the rival side blames a coterie led by BJD corporator Sridhar Jena for monopolising control of the puja committee and attempting to oust founding members.

As both factions asserted their right to organise the puja at the site, the matter escalated into a legal battle. Complying with an order from the Orissa HC, the Court of Additional DCP-cum-Executive Magistrate, Bhubaneswar, passed a directive on August 27, allowing the two groups, Jharpada Durga Puja Committee and Jharpada Welfare Association, to hold pujas at separate locations, excluding the existing puja mandap, at their own risk and with proper permissions.