Man allegedly dies by suicide in custody after police assault claims in Odisha

CUTTACK: A 38-year-old man allegedly died in police custody inside the Choudwar police station on Monday. He is reported to have died by suicide after being unable bear the torture by police.
The deceased, identified as Rasananda Nayak of Shankarpur in Dhenkanal, was detained in connection with a bike theft case on Sunday night. Nayak’s family, including his wife Puja Nayak and a relative Jitun Barik, claimed that he hanged himself with the help of his belt inside the police station’s washroom as he couldn’t tolerate the police’s assault.
According to police, as many as eight criminal cases were pending against Rasananda in Dhenkanal Sadar police station, Kaliapani police station in Jajpur, Markat Nagar police station, Cantonment police station and Athagarh police station in Cuttack and Nandankanan police station in Bhubaneswar.
“During interrogation, Rasananda had confessed his guilt and returned two stolen bikes and two phones. However, three police personnel assaulted him with a pipe to force him to admit that he was also involved in another theft case. They also threatened to entangle his wife in the case,” Jitun told mediapersons.
Allegations being probed, action will be taken: DCP
Meanwhile, Puja said police informed her that Rasananda had fallen sick and was admitted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. “When I reached the hospital, I found him dead,” she added.
Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said Rasananda was immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital after a sentry accompanying him noticed him hanging at around 12.20 pm on the day. He was then rushed to SCB MCH, where he succumbed after undergoing treatment for an half and half, he added.
“The allegations of custodial torture will be investigated from all angles and if any negligence is found on the part of police in ensuring the safe custody of the deceased, then action will be taken accordingly,” the DCP added.
