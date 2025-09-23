Odia scientists, researchers figure among world’s top 2%

BHUBANESWAR: In a proud moment for Odisha, several Odia scientists and researchers have made it to the prestigious ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list.

The list has been compiled by Stanford University. Those featuring in it include 20 researchers from SOA University, 18 from National Institute of Technology in Rourkela, 6 from KIIT, two each from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research at Berhampur, OUAT, OUTR, Sambalpur University; one each from CIPET, FM University, Ravenshaw University, GIET University at Gunupur, Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar, CIFA-Bhubaneswar and Sri Sri University.

The list has Ravenshaw University’s Prof Luna Samanta, who currently heads its zoology department. The inclusion implies that the chosen researchers are among the most influential and impactful scientists worldwide in their domains.

Every year, Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier and Scopus releases the ranking, which identifies the world’s most influential researchers based on standardised citation indicators such as citations, h-index, co-authorship, and impact across disciplines. Categorising the scientists into 22 main science fields and 174 sub-fields, it identifies the top 2 per cent based on their impact.