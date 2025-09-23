Odisha Craft Odyssey hosts open studio on Pipili craft

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Craft Odyssey (OCO), a cultural initiative by the MGM Foundation and the Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS), unveiled its second research exhibition, ‘The Popular Pipli: Threads of Memory, Networks of Power’ at Lalit Kala Akademi here on Sunday.

The open studio is a direct outcome of OCO’s unique methodology, which prioritises ethnographic research and cross-disciplinary collaboration to challenge the traditional hierarchies between fine arts and crafts. The programme, curated by Sibdas Sengupta, embedded three contemporary practitioners Raj Maurya, Madhulika S Naidu and Rhea Moras within the Pipli artisan community.

Premjish Achari, the brain behind the project, said “This initiative is about more than preservation. It is about innovation and creating a sustainable future for these crafts. The exhibition curated by Sibdas Sengupta serves as the public culmination of a rigorous, research-based residency programme dedicated to the vibrant applique craft of Pipli.”

The organisation said its exhibitions visualise the complex research survey that was conducted in collaboration with artists, researchers and artisans. This edition marks a new chapter in the preservation and revitalisation of Odisha’s living heritage.